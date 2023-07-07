Ciprian Porumbescu Choir wins two gold medals at World Choir Games in South Korea

The Suceava-based 'Ciprian Porumbescu' Choir won two gold medals at the biggest choral competition in the world, the World Choir Games running in Gangneung - South Korea between July 2 - 13, the choir's manager Ionut Vichentie Ilisoi announced on Friday.

The 28-strong vocal ensemble was Romania's only representative in the competition that saw 324 choirs from 48 countries participating. The Romanian choir clinched gold in the categories C15 - Musica Sacra a cappella, and C26 - Folklore a capella.

The World Choir Games is the largest choral festival and competition on the globe, and has been often called the Olympics of singing. It is organized by the Interkultur Foundation for choirs from all over the world, regardless of their country of origin, race, genre of music or artistic ambitions.

"Alexandru Semeniuc was the one in charge with the musical coaching for this contest, leading the artists to the heights of success through his conducting mastery. (...) Besides the two contest events that took place on July 4 and 5, the choristers also performed in a friendship concert on July 6, together with choirs from South Korea, China and Indonesia. Through the power of example, we can change the world and deliver incredible performances. The Sing Bucovina Association functions like a true cultural institution, demonstrating its value through its special organizational achievements. (...) A dream has come true. Top performance can only be achieved through professionalism, work, good organization, patience and lots of passion,'' said the choir's manager. AGERPRES