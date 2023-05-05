Circumeuropa expedition recalls Timisoara's bonds through Bega Canal with 'blue' Europe,with the world

An unprecedented expedition, which will start from western Timisoara, on May 27, will remind the links that the current European Capital of Culture TM2023 has had for centuries with the whole continent through the connections of the Bega Canal, through the Danube, with the North Sea, with the East or with the New World beyond the Atlantic, announces a press release from Circumeuropa, delivered on Friday, AGERPRES.

The expedition also has a symbolic connotation for the cultural exchange with the cities where it will dock and will host cultural ambassadors of the city on the different navigation segments, but it is also a research vehicle, because during the trip a map of water quality and microorganisms will be wrapped up from the waters traversed, this being an important independent research in the field of ecology. The trip will be documented on social media and a documentary of this unique expedition that will show Europe from a lesser known perspective will also be made.

The SEA (Sail Europe Around) 2023 expedition of the Circumeuropa crew is a project that goes beyond the classic formats, a "caravan" on the water, sets off on the Vulpea/Fox boat through the locks from Sanmihaiu Roman and Uivar, on the Danube and then by sea to Elefsina (CCE 2023 from Greece), surrounds the continent and returns to Timisoara from the North Sea on the network of canals, rivers and the Danube. The trip on the sea and the Atlantic Ocean is scheduled to take place with the Gaia sailing ship, Circumeuropa announces.

With the funding granted by the Project Center following the European Echoes call (Funded medium-sized projects, SEA 2023 - Circumeuropa Stage I), for the first stage of the water journey around Europe, on the Timisoara - Elefsina route, on May 3 Circumeuropa becomes part of TM2023 also announces the calendar of events already scheduled: on May 9, the boat Vulpea, brought from Austria, will be exhibited at the concert organized on the occasion of Europe Day in Piata Libertatii/Liberty Square; between May 10 - 22, captain Cristian Ilea inspects and prepares the sailboat Gaia and brings it from Lefkada to Sulina; on May 23, the Circumeuropa crew puts Vulpea on the water, on the Bega Canal, and on May 27 the departure is scheduled; the transfer from Vulpea to Gaia will take place at eastern Sulina; between June 25-27, a boat concert will take place when crossing the Bosphorus; in Elefsina, on July 12, and in Patras, on July 15, there will be performances with the Timisul Ensemble and, on the occasion of these cultural events, the Spotlight Timisoara application will be demonstrated and used on VR equipment with free access for the public; in Elefsina, the expedition presents the exhibition of the Greek photographer Nikos Economopulos.

SEA 2023 is the first river-sea expedition of the Romanian Circumeuropa crew, which departs from the heart of the city of Timisoara in May 2023 and makes stops in over 20 former and current European cultural capitals to promote Timisoara in the year in which the city holds the title of European Capital of Culture. The initiative belongs to Cristian Ilea, captain, president of Wild Watch Romania and director of photography. The crew that will be with him is made up of Cosmin Jitariuc, TV journalist, biologist Oana Gavriliuc, Valentin Bogdan, owner of the Gaia boat and Doru Cret, president of the West Yacht Club.