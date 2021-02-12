Citu - Ciolos discussions in Brussels about vaccination campaign, access to European funds and MCV

Speeding up the vaccination campaign, attracting European funds and justice reforms were among the topics addressed on Thursday by Prime Minister Florin Citu, on a visit to Brussels, and the leader of the Renew Group in the European Parliament, Dacian Ciolos, according to AGERPRES.

"Prime Minister Florin Citu began his first official visit to Brussels with meetings at the European Parliament, where I welcomed him as president of the Renew Europe Group. We discussed these days' most important European topics and the opportunities open to Romania at European level. The speeding up of the vaccination campaign was another topic addressed, to which the Romanian MEPs also referred yesterday in the discussions with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen,", Dacian Ciolos wrote on Facebook.

The two also discussed accessing the funds made available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility, through which European states will receive 650 billion euros to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We also discussed ways to get Romania to attract as much money as possible from European funds and the European economic recovery instrument adopted yesterday by the European Parliament, for health, for digitalization, for road and railway infrastructure and to cover as much as possible of the country's reform and investments needs. Another issue that was tackled was the completion of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) through rapid judicial reforms and a diplomatic offensive to which all of us who have an influence at European level can contribute," said Dacian Ciolos.

According to the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance leader, the talks with Prime Minister Citu will continue on Monday, in Bucharest, from an internal political perspective, "in order to find the necessary reform solutions for Romania".

Prime Minister Florin Citu is paying a working visit to Brussels on Thursday and Friday, during which he has scheduled a series of meetings with senior EU officials, including the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, Charles Michel and, Ursula von der Leyen, respectively.

According to a government press release, the schedule also includes meetings with European Parliament President David Sassoli, as well as European Commission Executive Vice-Presidents Frans Timmermans, Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis.

The head of the Executive also has scheduled official meetings with the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, and with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana.