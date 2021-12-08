Citu: I think it is not a normal behavior on part of Romanian state to come today to penalize companies

Senate President, Liberal leader Florin Citu, declared on Wednesday, before the coalition meeting, that he does not understand why the Romanian state must "penalize" with a tax the multinational companies, given they paid in advance to the state budget at a time of crisis, "when the economy was closed."

"You know very well that there is a directive that will increase the taxation of companies worldwide by 15 percent, a directive that I think will take effect from 2023. What I do not see, and this is about principle, in this period of crisis 2020- 2021, you should know that these companies that we want to penalize with this tax today also paid in advance in April 2020, so that we had new money in the budget, when the economy was closed. There were no other companies, nobody came with money from home (...) and there were multinational companies, these companies that paid money in advance to the budget just so we have money to pay pensions and salaries. I think that it is not a normal behavior on the part of the Romanian state to come today to penalize these companies I did not understand why. What would be the destination of these sources and why should we do so now. I'm still waiting for explanations, we'll see, we'll talk to the business milieu. This is the best way to do things, talk to the business community and know that the business environment is open-minded (...), things can be done, but you have to talk to those you want to penalize," said Citu, at the Palace of Parliament.