Citu: Order to establishing new quarantine rules didn't clear CNSU, couldn't be published

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Thursday that the order of the Minister of Health regarding the establishment of new quarantine rules did not clear the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), and, as such, could not be published, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The order was canceled last night. We can discuss about that order, whether or not we have to have those criteria. The problem is as follows: That order was published without passing through the CNSU, and in CNSU the chairman is the Romanian Prime Minister. It did not pass through CNSU, hence that order could not be published. We have published before modifications of the formula, the outbreaks were introduced, we changed the criteria, from 4 to a thousand (inhabitants), to 7.5 to a thousand. All these cleared the CNSU. That order too had to pass through the CNSU. That is the problem," the Prime Minister said, in a press conference held at Victoria Palace.

