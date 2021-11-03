Citu: There are high chances for coalition to be rebuilt

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Florin Citu said on Wednesday, after the meeting with the Save Romania Union (USR) representatives, that there are high chances to rebuild the coalition between the two parties, specifying that the discussion that the two parties had "looked a lot like group therapy", Agerpres informs.

He said that during the meeting, the principles and the governing program were discussed.

"It was a very good discussion. It looked a lot like a group therapy, which we needed. We discussed principles, how we can rebuild this coalition, and then we talked about the governing program. (...) We agreed on the principles and at the same time to rebuild the coalition, we agreed that there should be a coalition agreement in much more detail and we talked about the governing program, which should be more detailed," Citu said at Parliament.

Asked what the chances are for a PNL-USR-Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) coalition to be rebuilt, he replied: "There are great chances. I came out of this meeting optimistic."

He pointed out that there was no discussion about a prime minister's name, but about the principle that the prime minister is from the PNL.

"The prime minister is from PNL. We talked about the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR), we support PNRR together. The names of the people who will be in the Government are not discussed today. (...) There was no discussion about names of people," said Citu, specifying that no one asked for anything at this meeting.

He added that, if an agreement is reached for the restoration of the coalition, the UDMR representatives will also participate in the next meeting.

The PNL chair stated that the discussion with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) representatives will take place on Wednesday.

"I said that we are meeting with the democratic forces in Romania's Parliament. We are also meeting with PSD today," Citu said.

He also mentioned that he did not talk to the leader of the national minority deputies, Varujan Pambuccian, but that a discussion would follow.

"We have calculated and we have a majority even without votes from minorities," Citu said.