Ciuca: I trust that Romanian MEPs continue to be vocal in supporting Government in Chisinau at European level

The President of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, highlighted, on Tuesday, in the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration from Chisinau, Mihai Popsoi, that Romania and the Republic of Moldova have succeeded, in the last two years, in obtaining "historic decisions" so that the Republic of Moldova connects to Europe.

The historic decisions regarding the European agenda of the Republic of Moldova that Nicolae Ciuca referred to are obtaining the status of a candidate state for the EU, in June 2022, respectively the decision to open the negotiations for accession to the EU, in December 2023.

"Together, in the last two years, we managed to obtain historic decisions regarding the European agenda and I trust that the Romanian MEPs will continue to be extremely vocal in supporting the Government in Chisinau at European level. In the context of the war in Ukraine, the authorities in Chisinau have professionally managed the many challenges of destabilizing the state and I assured the minister that the security of the Republic of Moldova remains a priority for Romania. At the same time, we remain committed to completing the important joint energy and transport projects that help the Republic of Moldova to connect to Europe", Ciuca wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The high Romanian dignitary appreciated the fact that the first official foreign visit of Mihai Popsoi is to Bucharest, expressing his desire to continue the "special dialogue" between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, to the deepening of which the Moldovan deputy prime minister "contributed significantly" from the position he held previously that of the first vice-president of the Parliament in Chisinau.

According to a statement from the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca expressed his conviction that the Romanian parliamentarians will continue to be "extremely convincing and engaged" in supporting the Republic of Moldova, the immediate objectives being the preparation of the ground for the official launch of accession negotiations, the organization of the first Intergovernmental Conference and the active maintenance of the theme of the Republic of Moldova on the EU agenda.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration from the Republic of Moldova, Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Popsoi, paid an official visit to Romania, on which occasion he also met with the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, and with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.