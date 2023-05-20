Ciuca: Romania will become an internationally relevant pole in terms of nuclear energy production

Romania is placed on the clean energy map of the world thanks to the constant and substantial support offered by the United States of America and the coherent vision of the Romanian state for the development of the national civil nuclear program, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Saturday.

"I welcome the announcement of the US President, Joe Biden, made during the G7 Summit, at an important moment for Romania and for our efforts to ensure affordable energy for citizens and the economy, produced in environmentally friendly conditions. The United States of America and multinational public and private partners from the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Arab Emirates will finance the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project in Romania with up to 275 million dollars, and the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) and U.S. The International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) issued Letters of Interest for the potential financial support of up to 3 billion dollars, respectively, 1 billion dollars, for the development of the project,'' the prime minister stated, according to a post on the Facebook page of the government.

He thanked the partners from the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Arab Emirates for the trust they have in Romania, according to agerpres.ro.

"I am convinced that together we will develop this safe, effective and efficient project! Being the second country after the USA to implement the SMR technology of the American company NuScale, Romania will become a relevant pole at the international level in terms of nuclear energy production. At the Government level, we encourage these investments. The energy crisis that we managed during the last year showed, once again, that we have the ability to be energy independent and to strengthen the profile in this sector, in accordance with the European vision of environmental protection and decarbonization targets. Clean, safe and accessible energy for our citizens and economies is the responsible approach and the future of this sector, and the actions of the Romanian Government are circumscribed to this objective," the prime minister said.