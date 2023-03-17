CNA chairman will come to Parliament for a discussion on the media situation (USR)

Save Romania Union (USR) announced that the president of the National Audiovisual Council (CNA), Monica Gubernat, will come to the Culture Committee of the Chamber of Deputies on March 28, for a discussion about the media situation in Romania and the role of CNA.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES by USR on Friday, the president of CNA, Monica Gubernat, will appear before the Committee for culture, arts, mass media in the Chamber of Deputies, at the invitation of the committee's president, USR deputy Iulian Bulai.

"We need a more effective inter-institutional dialogue and an exchange of opinions on the media situation in Romania, a sometimes worrying situation. The CNA must and can better fulfill its duties provided for by the law," said Bulai, according to the press release.

The invitation to the discussions is for Tuesday, March 28, at 1:00 p.m., and the topic is the situation of the mass media in Romania and the role of the CNA.

USR claims that Monica Gubernat confirmed the participation, along with the other members of the CNA.

AGERPRES