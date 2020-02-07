 
     
CNAIR announces there are no more closed roads or weight restrictions because of weather conditions

Europa FM
CNAIR

All road segments closed because of the weather conditions have been reopened on Friday morning, according to a press release of the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) sent to AGERPRES.

The last four segments of national road under the 7.5-tonne weight limit restrictions, namely NR Cataloi - Saraiu (km 0+000 - km 85+595), NR 22D Macin - Caugagia (km 0+000 - km 81+325), NR 22F Horia - Nalbant (km 0+000 - km 13+900), NR 22H Babadag (km 0+000 - 1+590) have been reopened for all categories of vehicles.

There are no longer any road segments closed to traffic or weight restrictions because of the bad weather conditions.

"We are making an appeal to the drivers to drive prudently, to adjust their speed to the weather conditions, to only travel if their vehicles are adequately equipped for the winter conditions and to get prior information about the weather conditions in the areas they are about to transit," said the representatives of the CNAIR.

