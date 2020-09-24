Eight candidates for various positions in the local elections, including the former president of Romania, Traian Basescu, registered in the race for the mayoralty of Bucharest's City Hall, were declared in the first ruling or definitively "collaborator of the Securitate", according to a release of the National Council for the Study of Securitate Archives (CNSAS) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

The quoted source states that in the case of Traian Basescu, the lawsuit was won by CNSAS and the case is being resolved at the High Court of Cassation and Justice.A candidate for the Mures County Council, Ioan Marginean, is in the same situation, while the candidate for the position of county councilor in Salaj, Adrian Florin Brie, has a lawsuit pending at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, following his finding by CNSAS as a collaborator of the Securitate.Five other candidates for the position of county councilors lost definitively the lawsuits by which they challenged the documents by which CNSAS asked the court "to establish the quality of collaborator of the Securitate"."Although the lists of candidates were received from the County Electoral Offices only from 31 counties, 22 municipalities with county residences and from Bucharest, sectors 1, 4 and 5, our institution processed with priority the data regarding the candidates for the positions of the president of the county council, county and municipal councilor, as well as for the candidates for the position of mayor from the cities of the county residences", the CNSAS release states.According to the quoted source, from the data of the 6,678 candidates sent to CNSAS until September 24, it results that 3,491 persons are not verifiable, being born after 1973.For the verifiable ones, CNSAS started the investigations according to the legal procedure, and their results will be brought to the attention of the public opinion by posting them on the official website www.cnsas.ro.