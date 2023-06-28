 
     
CNSU approves decision on termination of epidemiological and biological risk state generated by COVID-19 pandemic

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved the decision regarding the end of the epidemiological and biological risk situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, told Agerpres.

According to the Ministry of Health, once the state of epidemiological and biological risk generated by the COVID-19 pandemic ends, the following measures apply:

* Cessation of the operation of hospitals/wards dedicated to the hospitalization of patients with COVID-19, they being able to be hospitalized and treated in any health facility, in isolation conditions specific to any respiratory infectious disease;

* Cessation of the operation of evaluation centers dedicated to patients with COVID-19, their evaluation will be carried out in any health facility, respecting isolation precautions;

* Special increases will no longer be granted, because the COVID-19 disease is considered a common infectious disease;

* Starting from July 1, 2023, the STS will no longer issue electronic certificates of vaccination against COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health continues to recommend that people who have signs and symptoms similar to SARS-CoV-2 infection get tested, self-isolate/wear a mask and request a health evaluation, especially if symptoms worsen and/or if patients present various comorbidities and are over 65 years old.

According to the Ministry of Health, the system of surveillance and reporting by all sanitary units and laboratories of the cases of COVID-19 is maintained", says the cited source.

