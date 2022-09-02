 
     
Code Orange for floods on rivers in 20 counties until Saturday midnight

Institutul Național de Hidrologie și Gospodărire a Apelor
The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued, on Friday, a Code Orange flood warning on rivers in 20 counties (out of 41), valid until Saturday, at midnight.

According to the specialist forecast, between September 2, 1:00 p.m. - September 3, 4:00 p.m., there will be increases in flows and levels on the rivers in the hydrographic basins of Mures, Bega, Timis, Caras, Nera, Cerna, Danube, Desnatui, Jiu, Olt, Arges, Ialomita, Cricovul Dulce (western to southern and southeastern Romania), told Agerpres.

Dangerous hydrological phenomena can occur with greater probability and intensity on some small rivers in the counties of Mehedinti, Gorj, Dolj, Valcea, Arges and Constanta (western to southern and southeastern Romania).

