Code Red for heatwave and severe thermal discomfort in 8 counties and Bucharest municipality on Wednesday

Eight counties (out of 41) and Bucharest will be under a Code Red warning for heatwave and particularly severe thermal discomfort on Wednesday, with temperatures estimated at 40-42 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Administration of Meteorology, the counties of Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Calarasi, Ialomita, Braila, Galati, the west of Constanta county and the municipality of Bucharest will record extreme maximum temperatures of 40-42 degrees Celsius, with high thermal discomfort.

At the same time, ANM has issued a Code Orange warning of heatwave and severe thermal discomfort for southern Oltenia, northern Muntenia, north-western Dobrudja and central and south-western Moldavia, where maximum temperatures will generally reach 37-39 degrees Celsius. The temperature-humidity index will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

Meteorologists also warn that on Wednesday the heatwave will persist in the south-eastern half of the country. There will be Code Yellow in northern Oltenia and Moldavia, southern and eastern Transylvania and on the coast, where thermal discomfort will be high and the temperature-humidity index will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will generally range between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius.AGERPRES