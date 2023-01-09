Code Yellow for fog in 16 counties, Bucharest, Monday morning, 13 counties under strong wind warnings

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Monday, a series of Code yellow nowcasting warnings of strong wind, but also of fog and dust, valid in many areas of the country.

According to the meteorologists, in the counties of Timis, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Arges, Buzau, Prahova, Calarasi, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Teleorman, Dambovita, Alba, Mures, Sibiu, Olt, Dolj and the Municipality of Bucharest (especially in the peripheral area) there will be fog that causes the visibility to drop below 200 meters and, isolated, below 50 meters, and in some places there are conditions for icy conditions.

Also, there will be intensification of the wind that will exceed gusts of 55 - 60 km/h, in areas of Constanta and Tulcea counties.

In the counties of Arges, Prahova, Dambovita, Brasov and Sibiu, at altitudes of over 1,800 meters, the wind will blow at speeds of 90 - 100 km/h, while in towns in the counties of Bacau, Botosani , Suceava, Neamt, Iasi and Vaslui the intensification of the wind will exceed 55 - 65 km/h.

The warnings of immediate dangerous phenomena (nowcasting) are issued for a maximum period of six hours, states ANM.AGERPRES