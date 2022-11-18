Code Yellow of dense fog in five counties on Friday morning

On Friday morning, meteorologists issued nowcasting Code Yellow warnings of dense fog and reduced visibility, valid for the next few hours in five counties in the Dobrogea and Muntenia regions, told Agerpres.

According to the National Meteorological Administration, until 10.00 a.m., in the continental area of Constanta and Tulcea counties, there will be local fog, which causes the visibility to drop below 200 metres and in some places even below 50 metres.

Also, in the same reference interval, similar phenomena will persist in the counties of Arges (lower area), Calarasi, Dambovita, respectively in the localities: Gaesti, Titu, Potlogi, Corbii Mari, Dragodana, Racari, Petresti, Lunguletu, Matasaru, Odobesti, Tartasesti, Branistea, Uliesti, Mogosani, Contesti, Visina, Brezoaele, Salcioara, Poiana, Selaru, Cobia, Produlesti, Costestii din Vale, Crangurile, Morteni, Valea Mare, Gura Foii, Rascaeti, Slobozia Moara.

The alerts of immediate dangerous phenomena (nowcasting) are issued for a maximum period of six hours, states ANM.