Collapsed boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc/ Harghita Prefecture: Joint commission to identify causes of the tragedy

Harghita Prefecture ordered on Tuesday the formation of a mixed team to identify the causes that led to the collapse of the "Tamasi Aron" boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc, an event that resulted in the death of one pupil and the injury of three teenage girls.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, this commission includes the prefect of the county, the president of the Harghita County Council, the heads of the Harghita Emergency Situations Inspectorate, the County Construction Inspectorate, the Territorial Labor Inspectorate and the County School Inspectorate, and each institution will carry out checks on its own line of competence.

According to the cited source, the Harghita County Committee for Emergency Situations was convened on Tuesday, which will adopt a decision providing for the mandate of the Harghita County Council to provide first emergency support for the pupils who suffered losses, as well as the County Agency for Payments and Social Inspection Harghita in order to take steps to secure emergency financial aid from the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity for those who have suffered.

At the same time, the Prefecture requested the Local Committees for Emergency Situations to carry out their own analyzes at the local level to identify the measures taken at the educational institutions under administration during the repair, rehabilitation, construction works and to establish the necessary organizational measures to carry out the conditions of the safety of the educational process.

The management of the Harghita Prefecture also sent condolences to the family of the 17-year-old pupil from the town of Lupeni who died on Monday afternoon following the collapse of the boarding school building, and wished a speedy recovery to the other three pupils who were pulled from the rubble by rescuers.