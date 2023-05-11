Commissioner Valean about Giurgiu-Ruse II Bridge: A project company must be set up between Romania and Bulgaria

In order to build the Giurgiu Ruse II Bridge, a project company must be set up between Romania and Bulgaria, which can propose this joint project, the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean declared on Thursday, in Bucharest.

"Now there really is and there are these political instabilities in Bulgaria and we are waiting, if you ask me, the European Commission, we are waiting for a stabilization of the situation in Bulgaria, in the sense of identifying interlocutors who can make decisions to follow and support a longer period of time, not one month or two. I think this is also a problem. From the Bulgarian side we are also waiting for the environmental study for the navigability of the Danube for Fast Danube 2 as well in order to be able to progress in this joint project with Romania. What is the Commission doing? It is putting permanent pressure on the authorities, in this case more on the Bulgarian ones, because Romania is open to the realization of these projects," said Adina Valean.Asked whether the Giurgiu-Ruse II Bridge will be a bridge built in partnership with Bulgaria, she stated that she did not know the details of the project, but said that this is a joint project between Bulgaria and Romania, so she is waiting for the project company or the project promoter which must be wrapped up between the two states.