Communications Authority initiates public consultations on localities covered by public fixed broadband networks

The National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) has released for public consultation the list of localities covered by fixed public broadband communications networks.

"In order to fulfill the objectives of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), respectively Investment I11 - "Implementation of a support scheme for the use of communications services through different types of tools for beneficiaries, with an emphasis on white areas" from Component 7, the Authority initiates public consultations on the situation of localities in Romania with regard to the existence of fixed public networks of broadband electronic communications. By carrying out these consultations, ANCOM seeks to verify the correctness of the information it has, at locality level, regarding the coverage of fixed broadband networks which serve the end users, individuals and, at the same time, the collection of investment intentions in the development in the next 3 years of fixed ultra-fast broadband networks in the localities where such networks do not already exist," reads a press release of the telecom market arbiter in Romania sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

According to the same source, the list regarding the coverage of Romania's territory with public electronic communications networks capable of ensuring access to broadband internet services for individuals, at a fixed point, as well as the way to respond, is published on the Authority's website.

ANCOM representatives inform that interested persons who have relevant information and find inaccuracies between the data presented in the list and the existing situation in reality or persons who plan to invest in the coming years in the localities where there is no fixed public ultra-fast broadband network at present are invited to submit points of view to the e-mail address assigned by the institution, until March 24, 2023. AGERPRES