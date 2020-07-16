CONAF elected to WEgate Council European Commission platform

Romania's National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurs (CONAF) has been elected to the WEgate Council, a platform of the European Commission, for its vast experience and involvement in the development of entrepreneurship in Romania, the organisation announced on Thursday.

According to a press statement, CONAF has established new co-operation within the European consortium "WEgate - Opening doors for women entrepreneurs", led by the European Small Business Alliance (ESBA) and co-financed by the COSME programme - www.wegate.eu.

In 2016, the European Commission created a European-wide online platform called WEgate to support women who would like to start or expand their businesses. Since September 2016, the platform has served as a hub for connecting women entrepreneurs with local, national and European support organisations, thus facilitating their access to mentoring and business networks across Europe. CONAF thus becomes a member of the WEgate community council and will contribute its vast experience in supporting young entrepreneurs in Europe as the only organisation in Romania that represents female entrepreneurs in the council and will support the European community in its efforts to promote entrepreneurship among member states.

"The European Commission's strategic commitment to gender equality is the framework for the commission's future work in this direction. The strategic commitment focuses on five priority areas, one of which is to increase women's participation in the labour market and the economic independence of women and men. Consequently, it is necessary for policies and good practices to be developed for the development of an effective ecosystem to support female entrepreneurship. WEgate is a community of over 1,700 organisations across the European Union registered with the platform. WEGate Community Council is joined by key stakeholders who operate in various areas of entrepreneurial support for women, contributing to increasing the impact of the community by winning over key actors to create a renewed, more dynamic and vibrant community of women entrepreneurs," said Cristina Chiriac, CONAF chair.

The aim of the WEgate Community Council is to increase female entrepreneurship in Europe by facilitating networking and sharing of good practices among players, intermediate stakeholders, to improve support for women entrepreneurs effectively, and to motivate more women to start up a business or to support the development of their business throughout Europe.

The National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurs (CONAF) aims to support and promote female entrepreneurship and represents the interests of 9 economic and social organisations, aiming to defend the rights as well as economic, social, financial, legal and cultural rights of business women in relations public authorities and the development of business relations.