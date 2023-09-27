Concordia Humanitarian Organization: Day care centres cover only 30% of social needs, locally

Day care centres for children at the local level only cover 30% of social needs, say the representatives of the Concordia Humanitarian Organization, who claim that "a major push" is needed from all the decision-making factors to unblock the situation, told Agerpres.

CentreZI RO is a national network of day care centres developed by the CONCORDIA Humanitarian Organization, together with the Federation of Non-Governmental Organizations for Social Services - FONSS and the Real Life Education Association, within the COMPASS project - Community, Participation, Sustainability. The network was established in 2021, and currently it has reached 143 active members in the communities they belong to, both at the urban and rural levels.

"The National Network of Day Centers aims to contribute to breaking the cycle of extreme poverty and social injustice by supporting integrated interventions and investments in the prevention of family and educational abandonment for any category of child vulnerability. Through the common voice of the network, the day centres will make the needs heard, so that more and more disadvantaged children from marginalized areas can benefit from social services in order to have a decent life and to become independent adults and contributors to society," the press release reads.

According to the same source, more than 1,500 stakeholders, beneficiaries and professionals from the social system have been involved in the day care centres project developed by Concordia. More than 600 children, young people and adults benefited from the actions of the programme.

Nationwide, there are 860 day care centres for children, of which 74% are in urban areas and only 26% in rural areas. The rural environment remains insufficiently covered by social services for the population that really needs them.

CentreZI RO is established, developed and managed within the COMPASS project - Community, Participation, Sustainability, through which more than 220,000 euros were allocated through the Active Citizens Fund programme, financed by Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway through the SEE Grants 2014-2021.