Constanta military port to host Romanian Navy Day celebrations

The Romanian Navy will hold on Sunday, August 15, in the military port of Constanta, an anniversary ceremony dedicated to the Romanian Navy Day and, for the second consecutive year, the event can be watched by the public in the media, according to the Navy Staff (SMFN).

The 119th edition of the Romanian Navy Day can be watched live from 09:50hrs, in the media and on the Facebook page of the Romanian Navy.

"The ceremony will begin with the reception of the official person, at 09:55hrs, and the review of the Guard of Honor, which includes soldiers from the Romanian Navy, soldiers from the UK and the United States of America. At 10:00hrs, the flags will be raised on board the military ships, to the tunes of the Romanian National Anthem, simultaneously with 21 cannon salvos, which will be fired by the soldiers of the 345th Tomis Artillery Battalion, and the 9th Marasesti Mechanised Brigade. The event continues with the awarding of the battle flags to the 56th Contraamiral Horia Macelariu Frigate Flotilla and to the Comandor Alexandru Catuneanu Hydrographic Directorate, followed by a speech from the official person," according to SMFN.At the end of the ceremony, around 11:00hrs, the military port will be flown over by a formation of combat aircraft, consisting of Puma Naval helicopters of the Romanian Navy, an IAR Puma helicopter, MIG-21 and F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, British Typhoon aircraft and an American P-8 multi-mission maritime aircraft."People on the seafront of the Constanta Casino and on the beaches of the north coast, will be able to watch, on Sunday, August 15, 11:00hrs-13.00hrs, a parade of ships from Constanta to Midia. The naval formation will be led by the Marasesti frigate (F-111) and made up of the Viceamiral Constantin Balescu (PM-274) minesweeper, the Contraamiral Horia Macellariu' corvette (Cvt-265), the Locotenent Lupu Dinescu minesweeper (DM-25), the Turkish frigate Yavuz (F-240), a maritime patrol ship of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a mission ship of the Romanian Agency for the Salvation of Human Life at Sea, and the navy parade will end with sailboats of traditional sailing enthusiasts."The Romanian Navy Day will end with a retreat of the sailors with torches, at 20:30hrs, on the route Casino - Fleet Command - Ovidiu Square, as well as a fireworks show organised by the City Hall of Constanta.