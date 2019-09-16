Cooperation at EU level, focus of talks of Romanian and Swedish Foreign Affairs ministers

The deepening of the bilateral relations and the cooperation at European Union level were focus of talks between the Romanian and Swedish Foreign Affairs ministers, Ramona-Nicole Manescu and Ann Linde, which took place on the sidelines of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.

"The discussions referred to ways of deepening the bilateral relationship and cooperation at EU level, especially as the two states share concerns about developments in the Eastern neighborhood. Both sides stressed the desire to use the similar positions on a number of topical files for boosting and intensifying the bilateral political dialogue," a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES informs.

At the same time, the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs promoted Romania's candidate for the position of Director General of the IAEA, Ambassador Cornel Feruta, acting Director General of the Agency, stressing that Ambassador Feruta represents the guarantee of continuity, impartiality and highest professionalism necessary for the top position of the IAEA.