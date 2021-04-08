Coronavirus/39.1 pct of cases reported in Bucharest and Cluj, Ilfov, Timis, Brasov counties last week

During the week of March 29th - April 4th, 39.1 pct of cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest and the counties of Cluj, Ilfov, Timis and Brasov, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Thursday.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 26 pct of all deaths were recorded in Constanta, Timis, Bucharest, Cluj and Prahova.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, one case in 71 has been registered with medical personnel.At the same time, 85.5 pct of all deaths were in people over 60 and 59 pct of deaths were in men.According to the source, 95.2 pct of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.AGERPRES