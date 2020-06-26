Coronavirus/ ASSMB: 300 people hospitalized at Victor Babes Hospital, 102 - at Colentina Hospital

102 patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are currently hospitalized at Colentina Hospital, of whom 16 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and at the "Dr. Victor Babes" Infectious and Tropical Diseases Hospital there are 300 persons hospitalized - 179 from Bucharest and 121 from the rest of the country - of whom five are in ICU, informs on Friday the Bucharest Hospitals and Medical Services Administration (ASSMB).

According to ASSMB, on Friday, at the "Dr. Victor Babes" Infectious and Tropical Diseases Hospital, which has 450 beds, 300 people are hospitalized - 179 from Bucharest and 121 from the rest of the country - five of whom being in ICU.

At Colentina Clinical Hospital, a COVID support hospital, there are 102 patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 16 are in ICU.

At the "Dr. Carol Davila" Clinical Hospital of Nephrology, a COVID support hospital, the situation is unchanged compared to the previous report. The health unit, which has so far taken over all cases of infected patients requiring dialysis, has had 50 people confirmed with COVID-19 hospitalized since the end of March.

''The total number of patients confirmed with COVID-19 hospitalized in the three elite hospitals of Bucharest City Hall, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 2,486. The National Institute of Public Health's official data show that, in Bucharest, until this date, a number of approximately 2,900 patients confirmed with COVID-19 has been registered, the ASSMB informs.