Coronavirus/GCS: Cluj, most new cases - 237, followed by Timis County, Bucharest

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are the counties of Cluj - 237, Timis - 190, and the Capital City - 153, followed by Suceava - 149, Iasi - 116, Maramures - 98, according to data reported on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Giurgiu - 9, Buzau and Tulcea - 12 each, Covasna - 14 and Mehedinti and Calarasi - 17 each.

In total, 2,745 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported, compared to the last report, following tests performed at the national level.