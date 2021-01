Coronavirus/ Health Ministry's Moldovan: We are at plateau; alert level also for us

The Health Ministry's State Secretary Andreea Moldovan said on Wednesday that one could say that Romania is currently at a plateau regarding the infection with the novel coronavirus, but the authorities are on "alert" given the transmissibility of the virus and what is happening in Europe.

"We are, at the moment, at the level of the country, at a plateau in terms of coronavirus infection. But seeing everything that is happening around us and knowing in fact the transmissibility of the virus, it is clearly a level of alert also for us," the state secretary told a news conference.