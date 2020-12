The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting are the Bucharest - 1,627, seconded by the counties of Ilfov - 489, Constanta - 387, Brasov - 352, Prahova - 320, Iasi - 306, according to data transmitted on Saturday by the Strategic Communication Group, as reported by AGERPRES.

Per total, 8,072 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, compared to the last report, following national tests.