Coronavirus/Seven counties, Bucharest, in red zone of infection

Seven counties and Bucharest are in the red zone, recording an incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections of more than 3 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to data transmitted on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Ilfov County remains with the highest incidence rate - 5.30, down from 5.66 the previous day, as did Bucharest, which decreases from 5.19 to 5.01 cases per thousand inhabitants.

In the red zone there are also the counties of Cluj - 4.93, Brasov - 3.39, Hunedoara - 3.27, Timis - 3.22, Alba - 3.15, Arad - 3.15, all down from Sunday.

According to GCS, most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are in Bucharest - 582, followed by the counties of Cluj - 134, Ilfov - 120 and Constanta - 104.