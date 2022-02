The COVID-19 incidence rate calculated at 14 days for Bucharest is, on Thursday, 36.09 cases per thousand population, according to the Public Health Directorate.

This is the highest SARS-CoV-2 infection rate recorded in Bucharest up to now.

In the previous day, the incidence was of 35.31 cases per thousand population.

The COVID-19 incidence rate has been on a sharp upward trend since the beginning of the year. The incidence rate stood at 0.72 cases per thousand population on January 1.