COVID-19 infection rate exceeds 1.5/1,000 in Bucharest City, seven counties

Bucharest City along with the counties of Alba, Valcea, Iasi, Bacau, Teleorman, Neamt and Vaslui are the areas in Romania to have reported a COVID-19 infection rate in excess of 1.5 per 1,000 population, according to the Friday's report of the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, as reported by Agerpres.

According to GCS, the coefficient of infections over 14 days reported per 1,000 population is above the 1.5 threshold in:

* Bucharest City- 2.28

* Alba - 1.98

* Valcea - 1.98

* Iasi - 1.80

* Bacau - 1.72

* Teleorman - 1.62

* German - 1.62

* Vaslui - 1.59

Romania's COVID-19 case count jumped by 3,186 on Friday from the previous report, following 29,282 tests nationwide, according to GCS.

