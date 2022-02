The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest on Sunday reached 30.89 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to the Public Health Directorate (DSP), Agerpres reports.

This is the highest SARS-CoV-2 infection rate registered in the Capital so far.The previous day there was a rate of 28.21 cases per thousand population.The COVID-19 notification rate has rapidly increased since the beginning of the year. On January 1, it stood at 0.72 cases per thousand inhabitants.