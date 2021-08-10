COVID-19 vaccination starts in almost 95pct of Romania's small towns

Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccination in 95% of Romania's small towns has started under a project called "The town vaccinates the village."

"Under the project 'The town vaccinates the village,' vaccination has started in almost 95% of the small towns of Romania, which means in absolute value approximately 2,776 towns, and vaccinations were completed in 58% of them, meaning 1,677 small tons. In the countryside, since the start of the vaccination campaign by all available means, more than 2.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in all, which is about 26% of the total vaccines administered in Romania so far and more than 1.1 million people in rural areas have been fully vaccinated. Practically, the vaccination coverage rate in urban areas is twice as high as in rural areas. Vaccine coverage in relation to the population living in each administrative-territorial unit is about 28%," Gheorghita told a news conference, agerpres reports.

He said 3,114 family physicians had signed contracts for vaccination against COVID-19, making up 32.5 percent of the total number of family physicians.Gheorghita said that as of August 9, more than 308,000 people had been vaccinated in family medicine offices.He also said that 148 hospitals have vaccinations for hospitalised chronic patients.He said that Bucharest City has the highest vaccination coverage rate, at 48%."There are currently 11 counties that are above the national average vaccine coverage; there are 27 counties that have vaccine coverage between 20 and 29.9% and also there are only four counties that have a vaccine coverage of less than 20%," Gheorghita said.