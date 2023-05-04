Crown Custodian and the Prince Consort arrive in London to attend the Coronation of King Charles

The Custodian of the Crown and the Prince Consort arrived in London, on Thursday afternoon, to take part in the state ceremonies occasioned by the Coronation of the British sovereign.

"Her Majesty Margareta was welcomed at Heathrow Airport by representatives of British Royal House, the British Government and the Romanian Embassy in London, the Royal Family of Romania informs on Thursday, in a post on Facebook.

According to the quoted source, on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Crown, and His Royal Highness the Prince Consort will take part in the state reception offered by His Majesty King Charles.

"On Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey, the Custodian of the Crown and the Prince Consort will take part in the Coronation of the King and Queen Consort of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland", informed the Royal Family of Romania on Wednesday.

According to the Royal House, during the 157 years of existence of the Royal Family of Romania, the connection with the Royal Family of Great Britain was constant, based on admiration, affection and respect, both in its official dimension, historically representing the two nations, and in the private, family one. It is a lasting connection, stretched throughout the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries, spanning five generations.

King Charles III showed a special interest in Romania. His Majesty, an admirer of Romania and especially of Transylvania, frequently visited our country, getting involved in the preservation of the Romanian cultural heritage, purchasing and restoring several old houses in the countryside, thus saving them from destruction. Currently, he owns several properties in our country.

On June 2, 2015, the Prince of Wales Romania Foundation was launched, a charitable organization that supports the preservation of architectural heritage, agriculture and sustainable development in Romania. The foundation is part of The Prince's Charities Group and is based in the village of Viscri, in Brasov county, a UNESCO heritage site.

On March 29, 2017, the Presidency of Romania awarded him the National Order "Star of Romania" in the Grand Cross Rank, as a sign of "appreciation for his activity in Romania and for promoting its image in the world".