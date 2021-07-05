Crown Custodian grants royal warrants of appointment to several companies

Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania, presented today royal warrants of appointment to several companies in a ceremony held in the garden of the Elisabeta Palace, said advisor to Her Majesty's House Radu Ghina.

Thus, Business Brainz - a Romanian company authorized by the Labor Ministry since 2013 for external occupational safety and fire security services received the status of supplier to the Royal House of Romania due to the quality of the services offered.

Alina Neacsa was appointed Royal House supplier for the elegance and quality of her floral arrangements, which have often decorated the royal residences in Bucharest or Savarsin, Agerpres informs.

Euro Garden, a company that produces in its Moara Domneasca nursery hundreds of varieties and species of ornamental trees and shrubs, vines, perennials, fruit trees and shrubs adapted to the conditions of Romania, also received this status. According to Radu Ghina, starting with 2015, the company also took up consultancy for the redevelopment of the park on the Savarsin royal estate.

Microgreens Romania, a producer of microplants and fresh culinary specialties, and the Toneli group of companies were also granted the status of Royal House supplier.

Also, several companies had their royal warrants of appointment extended.

The status of Royal House supplier is conferred to individuals or trading companies that have delivered goods or services to the Royal House for at least one year.

This is not a title or a distinction, but a recognition of the status of individual or trading company the Royal House has sought goods or services from, therefore the position of royal supplier has no legal, political or commercial implications and is not the expression of a partnership, but a diploma that acknowledges that the services or products offered by the respective individual or trading company have been requested and appreciated by the Royal House.

The royal warrant of appointment is granted for a period of three years, after which its extension for another three years may be considered.