CSAT: MApN to participate with 2,376 servicemen, civilians in missions in 2020; MAI with 1,009 servicemen, policemen

The National Defence Ministry (MApN) will participate with 2,376 servicemen and civilians in missions and operations outside the Romanian state in 2020 and the Interior Ministry (MAI) with 1,009 servicemen and policemen, according to a decision of Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT), which convened on Tuesday.

"The CSAT members analysed and approved Romania's armed forces that can be put at disposal in order to participate in missions and operations outside the Romanian state territory in 2020. Thus, Romania's Army will participate with an enrollment of 2,376 servicemen and civilians in missions and operations outside the soil of the Romanian state and the Interior Ministry will participate with 1,009 servicemen and policemen," a Presidential Administration release sent after the CSAT meeting informs.

According to the quoted source, the novelty is represented by the participation with a command ship to the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG2), which will operate with 85 servicemen in the Black Sea and in the Aegean Sea in the first semester of 2020.