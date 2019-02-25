CSM: Proposal on reasonable time for issuance of consultative opinion, approved

The Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) announces that the proposal regarding the provision of a reasonable time for the issuance of the consultative opinion was approved following Monday's meeting between the president of the institution, judge Lia Savonea, and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

"On the basis of the mandate granted today by the plenum of the Superior Council of Magistrates, the president participated in the meeting with the Premier, at the Government seat. Following these discussions, the proposal of the Superior Council of Magistrates was agreed on regarding the provision of a reasonable time for the issuance of the consultative opinion, the maintenance of the requested made by the Council, as well as the measure to abrogate the amendments made to the provisions of Article 54 paragraph (1) of the Law No. 303/2004 on the status of judges and prosecutors regarding the possibility of appointing judges in the positions of leadership at the prosecutors' offices," reads a CSM release.

According to the same source, at the CSM meeting where the effects of OUG 7/2019 were analyzed, magistrates expressed that the principle of loyal interinstitutional cooperation requires a reasonable time to express the consultative opinion, even in cases where the adoption of a normative act as a matter of urgency is necessary.

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader on Monday announced that the Government agreed with the magistrates, in respect to the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) modifying the justice laws, to create a mechanism of dialogue between the parties, to focus on the conclusion of a Memorandum, so that each draft of a normative act proposed by the Government, besides the transparency of the decision-making process, be sent to the CSM (Supreme Council of Magistrates) by at least five days prior, for analysis, debate and approval, but also the repeal of article 54 of OUG 7, regarding the possibility for a judge to become chief prosecutor.

He said he would draw up a draft emergency ordinance with all these changes that he will submit with CSM on Friday, and will be sent next week for debate and adoption in the Government meeting.

