Culture Minister Gheorghiu supports translation of poet Mihai Eminescu into Kazakh

Part of poet Mihai Eminescu's work will be translated into Kazakh with the support of the Ministry of Culture, and a bust of the great poet will be placed next year in the Bucharest Square in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, according to AGERPRES.

"The Ministry of Culture will support the Embassy's efforts to translate part of poet Mihai Eminescu's work into Kazakh and publish it in Kazakhstan. Also, the bust of the great Romanian poet will be inaugurated in Bucharest Square in the capital Nur-Sultan, next year," the Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu, announced on Wednesday in a post on Facebook.

Bogdan Gheorghiu met on Tuesday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Romania, Nurbakh Rustemov, on the occasion of which the cultural projects of the Embassy for 2021 were discussed.

According to the Minister, the Kazakh diplomat said that Romania and Kazakhstan already have strong economic relations, but through culture and sports, an emotional connection can also be created between the two cultures.

"All these steps honour us, and the optimism and energy of his Excellency give me the conviction that we will have an extraordinary collaboration and we will strengthen our cultural relations in the near future," stated the Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu.