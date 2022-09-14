Culture minister Romascanu in Chisinau addresses 'Art of embroidered Romanian blouse' file, submitted to UNESCO

The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, attended on Wednesday, in Chisinau, a meeting dedicated to the file "The art of the embroidered Romanian blouse", submitted to UNESCO on March 29, 2021 by Romania and the Republic of Moldova for the registration in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Elements of Humanity, the Ministry of Culture said in a release to AGERPRES.

During the meeting, Minister Lucian Romascanu supported the resumption of these meetings, which have an essential role in order to safeguard, protect, capitalize and promote the rich common intangible cultural heritage.

Dubbed "A common history, a common heritage: The art of the embroidered Romanian blouse - element of cultural identity in Romania and the Republic of Moldova", the event started with the joint meeting of the National Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of the two countries.

At the same time, possible joint projects and exchange of best practices in the field of intangible cultural heritage were analyzed and debated.

On this occasion, an exhibition of Romanian costume from the collections of the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest and of the National Museum of Ethnography and Natural History in Chisinau was opened, followed by a folklore concert held by the Serghei Lunchevici National Philharmonic Orchestra, at the desk of which was Mihail Agafita.

At the meeting, organized by the Department for relations with the Republic of Moldova and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Moldova, the Ministry of Culture of Romania was also represented by state secretary Diana Baciuna, who was joined by the members of the National Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The file "The art of the embroidered Romanian blouse" was made with the participation of national groups of experts from Romania and the Republic of Moldova, its elaboration being coordinated by the Ministry of Culture from Bucharest. The working group of the Ministry of Culture of Romania included experts, professors of the Faculty of Letters of the University of Bucharest, researchers of the Institute of Ethnography and Folklore Constantin Brailoiu of the Romanian Academy, but also researchers and museographers of the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, the National Village Museum Dimitrie Gusti, the Oltenia Museum, the ASTRA - Sibiu National Museum complex and the Brasov Museum of Ethnography.

The Ministry of Culture reminded in June that the nomination file will be evaluated during the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in November/December 2022.