Dacian Ciolos to present to European officials a set of proposals on Common Agricultural Policy

MEP Dacian Ciolos has announced that he will submit to the European Commission and the European Parliament a set of proposals related to agricultural policy, the one in the field of environment and climate change impacting agriculture, this being the topic of a meeting held on Friday in Bucharest with representatives of professional associations and organizations of farmers, of environmental organizations, experts from the agri-food sector.

"We discussed a set of proposals that I, as a member of the European Parliament, should put forward and support at the European level related to the future of European agricultural policy, environmental policy and climate change that have an impact on agriculture and the food sector. You have all seen in recent weeks farmers taking to the streets spontaneously, in several member states, with demands in terms of the immediate, short-term difficulties due to the economic situation, due to the environmental measures that the European Union is developing. But all these problems have solutions, some of them in the short term, but the vast majority will have to be found in a public debate at European level about how we rethink European public policy, not only in the field of agriculture, the Common Agricultural Policy, but and in the field of food and the field of the environment and climate change and trade policy and how do we make these policies coherent, because if they are not coherent they create these distortions that do not allow farmers to do their work", stated Ciolos in a press conference.

According to the former European Commissioner, the problem in agriculture in the European Union is a much deeper one, being one of motivating young people to enter agricultural production and to access this profession, one of the dignity of farmers, who produce at very high costs at variable and often very low prices, with more and more demands from society related to the good management of natural resources and climate change.