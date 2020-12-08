Dacia's all-electric Spring model available to the general public from September 2021

Car maker Dacia's first all-electric model Spring will be available to the general public from September 2021, the company's representatives announced on Tuesday, as the new model, which will be available in three versions, ride-sharing, cargo and regular, was presented for the first time in Romania.

"We chose a simple range, with three mobility solutions. The first is the retail version for the general public, but there are also two special business versions, a car-sharing version that comes pre-equipped to allow the addition of geolocation systems or (...) opening with the help of a smartphone, (...) and we will also have a cargo version. This cargo version has only two seats, it's for small entrepreneurs, the back seat is replaced by a larger storage space. We will initially launch the car sharing version in spring next year (...), and in the second part of the year, more precisely in September, we will launch the retail and cargo versions as well," Dacia brand manager Dana Copaciu told the presentation event.

Nicolas Leitienne, Dacia's marketing director, pointed out that although it belongs to the mini class, the new model has a SUV design and offers a wide choice of charging solutions.

After Logan and Duster, with Dacia Spring we will redefine the essence, this time in terms of electric mobility, said Leitienne.

The car sharing and cargo versions will have only one trim level, while that intended for the general public could have two.

The safety equipment mounted on the new Spring includes a speed limiter, ABS, ESP, automatic emergency braking and six airbags - two front, two side and two curtain type airbags, Dana Copaciu explained.

Spring will have a range of 225 kilometers, which can be increased by 10 percent by pressing the "Eco" button on the dashboard, which reduces the engine power from 33 to 23 kilowatts and limits the maximum speed to 100 kilometers per hour, said the Dacia brand manager.

Renault Group announced on October 15, at the unveiling of Dacia Spring in Paris, that the new model is a roomy robust city car that will sell for a lower price than other models in its class.

"The Spring is a revolution: as the lowest-priced electric city car on the market in Europe, it makes electric mobility even more accessible. With its disruptive SUV look, it boasts unprecedented roominess, a simple and reliable electric engine and a reassuring driving range. It is a versatile and practical city car. Electric mobility is gradually becoming part of our daily lives. As pioneers of electric mobility, Groupe Renault and the Alliance have acquired ten years of unique experience in the world. In Europe, one electric car in five is produced by Groupe Renault," the Group said in a statement back then.