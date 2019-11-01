Dan Barna reiterates the necessity of public debate among main candidates

The candidate of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Solidarity and Unity Party Alliance (USR-PLUS Alliance), Dan Barna, reiterated, on Friday, the necessity of a public debate among the main candidates in the electoral race for Cotroceni.

"I want to invite again President Klaus Iohannis, the still Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, to have a debate in front of Romanians about the future of Romania. It's time for Romanians to be able to opt and choose, having the occasion to listen to the candidates talk about how they see Romania in the coming years. Because, at the moment, we are at a turning point, and Romania cannot keep functioning like it barely scrapes by. Romania needs vision, it needs direction. Whereas, this can be explained to Romanians in a real debate, in an open debate," said Dan Barna.

The candidate of the USR PLUS Alliance also mentioned the stake of the elections is a second round of voting in which the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is out of the competition, "so we can open a direction for development for Romania.