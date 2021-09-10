Dan Barna, willing to particpate in talks with Florin Citu, but not give up on request for new PM

Co-chairman of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance (USR PLUS) Dan Barna declared on Thursday that he is willing to take part in negotiations with Prime Minister Florin Citu, but that his formation will not give up the request regarding the appointment of a new premier.

"If PM Citu informs us that he is willing to take a step back and withdraw, we will go and discuss, my fellow ministers are ready and the entire party is ready for this coalition to make a comeback with a new Prime Minister. This PM has neither the moral resources, nor the competence - unfortunately, we noticed that they never existed, regardless of how much credit we gave him. We need a new PM," Barna told private broadcaster Digi 24.

He added that PM Florin Citu's "insinuations" that USR PLUS would negotiate with PSD (Social Democratic Party) regarding the position of PM are "ridiculous".

"It is a blatant lie. How could I ever negotiate with Marcel Ciolacu, who supports Florin Citu through an active vote in Parliament? When everyone sees the reality. It's one thing to dream (...) This negotiation does not exist and has never existed," Barna specified.

According to Barna, another "untrue thing" said by the prime minister is that the USR PLUS amendments have supposedly been introduced in the Emergency Ordinance regarding the "Anghel Saligny" program.

"The adopted form of PNDL 3 [National Local Development Program] does not contain any of the USR PLUS amendments. It is another false information that the PM spread in the public space last night, among many others," he said.