Daughter of former President Traian Basescu sentenced to five years in prison

Ioana Basescu, daughter of former President Traian Basescu, was sentenced on Tuesday by the Bucharest Court of Appeal (CAB) to five years in prison for incitement to embezzlement and money laundering in the 2009 presidential election, according to AGERPRES.

She was handed a three-year-in-prison sentence for incitement to embezzlement and two sentences for incitement to money laundering of three and five years in prison that were merged in a final sentence of five years.

The decision is not final and can be challenged.