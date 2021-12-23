DECEMBER 23 IN HISTORY: 1989 - Romanian Revolution: Political, diplomatic and cultural personalities worldwide hail the removal of dictatorship

1823 - Birth of Alexandru Flechtenmacher, Romanian composer, conductor and educator, founder and first headmaster of the Music and Declamation Conservatory of Bucharest. (1864-1869) (d. January 28, 1898)

1907 - Opening of Horsemen Club of Bucharest, dedicated to civilians in particular who have thus had for the first time a riding school.

1931 - Birth of physicist Geavit Musa, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (d. July 5, 2010)

1963 - "Bucuresti' cargo ship arrives in Constanta Port of the Black Sea after a first trip around the world carried by a Romanian vessel.

1986 - Death of actress Eugenia Popovici. (b. 1914)

1989 - Romanian Revolution: Political, diplomatic and cultural personalities worldwide hail the removal of dictatorship and express support for establishment of democracy in Romania. Messages are conveyed, among others, by the US President George Bush, the secretary general of the Central Committee of the Bulgarian Communist Party, Peter Mladenov, the Czechoslovak Communist Party's president, Ladislav Adamec, Vaclav Havel, the French President, Francois Mitterand, the German Federal Foreign Affairs Minister, Hans Dietrich Genscher, the NATO Secretary General, Manfred Worner, the British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher. The Soviet leader Mihail Gorbaciov informs the People's Deputies Congress about the events in Romania. In Chisinau, the capital city of the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic (RSSM) thousands of candles are lit and a religious service is rendered in memory of the victims of Romania.

2011 - The Romania - US Agreement on placement at Deveselu of the antimissile defence system comes into force.

2013 - Death of plastic artist Ioan Cadar. (b. April 8, 1946).

