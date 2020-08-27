DefMin Ciuca addresses EU, NATO and UN cooperation at informal EU defence ministers' meeting

National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca attended on Wednesday the informal meeting of Defence Ministers of the Member States of the European Union in Berlin, where practical ways of increasing on-site cooperation between the EU, NATO and the UN in the various ongoing operations were addressed.

According to the relevant ministry (MApN), Nicolae Ciuca expressed support for cooperation with partners as part of the EU's integrated approach to crisis response, highlighting the need to strengthen the coordination process, but also to boost the effect of actions through an integrated approach using all instruments at the EU's disposal, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the future EU guidance instrument, the minister of National Defence stressed the importance of properly reflecting the appropriate transatlantic relationship within the Framework of the Strategic Compass. He also expressed support for strengthening the EU's capacity to respond in a comprehensive manner to current and future crises and threats to the security and defence environment, with a particular focus on the Union's immediate neighbourhood.

During the debates on the concept of European culture of security and defence in the post-COVID-19 context, Nicolae Ciuca expressed interest in supporting the process of providing guidelines on increasing the EU's resilience, capacity and credibility on the global stage, in areas such as cybersecurity, countering hybrid threats, combating misinformation and protecting critical infrastructure and supply chains.