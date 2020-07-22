DefMin Ciuca, Canadian Ambassador Hamilton, on Romanian-Canadian cooperation within the UN

The Minister of National Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, and the Canadian Ambassador to Romania, Kevin Hamilton, discussed on Wednesday the bilateral cooperation within the UN, informs the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The Romanian Defense minister thanked the Canadian ambassador, on the occasion of the latter's ending mission in Bucharest, for "Canada's substantial and constant contribution to the implementation of measures aimed at strengthening the Allied Eastern Flank, and he brought the example of the participation in recent years in consolidated air police missions on our country's territory," reads the release.

The two dignitaries discussed the Romanian - Canadian cooperation within the UN, by Romania's engagement in the MINUSMA mission in Mali, the responsibilities being taken over a year ago from the Canadian partners, the two officials reviewing the activities carried out in the region.

"Romania is determined to continue its efforts to strengthen the UN missions and peacekeeping operations and to increase their efficiency. We appreciate the constant dialogue with the Canadian side during and before the mission, when our partners' expertise and operational contribution were essential," said Minister Ciuca, quoted in the release.