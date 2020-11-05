DefMin Ciuca: Marking National Day, in accordance with limitations and restrictions of COVID-19 pandemic

Minister of Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, stated on Thursday that the options taken into account for marking the National Day depend on the pandemic situation, according to AGERPRES.

"We cannot renounce everything that was established at the level of the National Committee for Emergency Situations, thus, as you could observe, on October 25, when we celebrated Army Day, I believe the quality of activities is very important, not their dimension or breadth and thus we are looking for solutions so that we mark the National Day in agreement with the rigors imposed by the limitations and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic," said the Minister of Defence in a press conference at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (MApN).

Nicolae Ciuca also said "We will make available all resources - both human, and material - that we dispose of as an institution to come to the support of the central authorities, in support of the Romanian Government and local authorities."