DefMin Dincu condemns so-called referendums in Ukraine, in presence of Ukrainian ambassador to Romania

Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu received, on Wednesday, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Romania, Igor Prokopchuk, a context of which he conveyed Romania's stance on the unacceptable nature of Russia's decision to support the organization of referendums in the occupied regions, reports the Ministry of National Defense (MApN).

Minister Dincu emphasized, at the meeting held at the MApN headquarters, the firm support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state.

The agenda of discussions covered current issues and assessments on the war in Ukraine, as well as the state of support given to the neighboring country in a multidimensional format, including humanitarian, political, diplomatic and economic aid.

The minister extended again assurances as to Romania's full involvement in supporting Ukraine. He recalled the support offered to the more than 2.3 million refugees who entered the territory of the Romanian state since the outbreak of the war, the operation of the humanitarian hub in northeastern Suceava since March of this year, as well as the support given in the grain export crisis.AGERPRES