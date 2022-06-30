DefMin Dincu: Romania becomes a much more important part of the territory that NATO defends

According to Romania's Defence Minister Vasile Dincu, by declaring the strategic importance of the Black Sea, Romania becomes a much more important part of the territory defended by NATO.

"Romania becomes a much more important part of NATO's territory because something is happening that was normal to happen: a balance is being created between north and south. While the Baltic Sea, the North Sea area was much better defended before, so the northern part, we now have an equivalent presence in the Black Sea area, which is very important. Secondly, this is important because we have a much better presence in this area of the Black Sea, on the eastern flank and from other perspectives, because the summit brings not only a multiplied presence - you saw what the US announced - of military forces, in the sense that bringing a command at the brigade level will probably bring with it more troops in Romania, but it also means pre-positioning of equipment and elements related to parts and other things," Dincu told a NATO summit meeting in Madrid.

He also spoke about NATO's new strategic concept.

"The new NATO concept seeks to bring a rapid response to the crisis and greater flexibility, greater adaptation to the situation, greater flexibility in the presence and military forces, but also of equipment in the area. A much greater capacity for action, rapid response to the crisis," Dincu said.

He added having discussed at the meeting locations where the equipment that will exist on the Romanian soil and the quantities could be positioned.

"There will be strategic locations even in a new area that was previously not very present in terms of NATO's military position, it is air defence and missile defence. There was no such thing before, but no positions were established, no quantities were established," he added.

The minister also said no deadlines had been set.

"We are working strategically, there will be a timetable. We will probably make it public when it is negotiated. At the moment, it is a matter of approving in principle a series of capabilities," said the minister.

He mentioned that there are no details about the announcement made by the US regarding the increase of the American presence on the Romanian soil.

"There are currently 2,700 US troops on our soil. The number could increase, but we do not have any details. (...) We will have in the future," said Dincu.

Dincu said that there are no deadlines for promoting to brigade level the NATO battlegroup in Romania, for which France is a framework nation.

